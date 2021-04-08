Mayor Bobby Howell said he learned that Kilmichael has been awarded $125,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

He said he was told there may or may not be restrictions on the money, however, he wanted the board to begin thinking about using it to close in a shed to house their public works equipment safely.

Public Works Director Johnny Pearson told the board they should also consider using the funds, if possible, for a vacuum excavator.

“Winona has one, and when we want to borrow it, we never can because they use it all the time. You don’t have to dig any deep holes, it doesn’t make a mess,” Pearson said.

He also asked the board to begin thinking about street repair, as a new state bill will allow municipalities to borrow against their internet use tax funds in the future. Howell said it may not be something that will be completed before he leaves office, but it’s something the board should consider.

“We’ve talked about our Master Street plan and roads that we want to rock and seal. I think this is the perfect time for us to start that,” Howell said.

He said the town should move ahead because every county and municipality has this money, and they’re all going to use it.

Kilmichael Chief of Police Barry Gregg asked the board of aldermen to consider placing a fine on excessive calls.

Gregg said that he receives multiple calls from some of the same numbers repeatedly. He said that he’s had an incident where he’s been called to a home, and when he arrived, there was no emergency.

“That person just wanted someone to talk to, but I can’t do that. I have a job to do; I have things that I’m trying to get done,” Gregg said.

He said another person called him because they didn’t get their Girl Scout cookies.

“Not getting your cookies is not a reason for you to call 911,” Gregg said.

He said not only are people calling him, they’re calling City Clerk Pauline Hall and Deputy Clerk Claudette McClain.

“And they’re not dispatchers. If someone calls them, and it’s really serious, then they’re wrapped up in something they’re not trained to do,” Gregg said.

Board attorney Lane Greenlee advised the board to take it under advisement and consider it at the next board meeting.

Also, the board heard from Lucas Carodine and Redell Coffey.

Carodine and Coffey went before the board about a leak that was located under the home of Carodine’s sister, which has caused a very high water and sewer bill.

He said his sister no longer lives in Kilmichael and doesn’t visit often. Carodine said no one has lived in the house for three years, and when he and Coffey checked the leak, it wasn’t there.

After an investigation during the meeting, it was determined that there was a leak under the home.