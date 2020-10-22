The Town of Carrollton was awarded an extra $10,121 by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to offset the town’s match for a Certified Local Government grant used to make improvements to the Carrollton Community House.

The grant, totaling $55,597 was received last year, and the project has been completed and reports submitted to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The project consisted of stabilizing the chimney, repairing windows and screens, and the replacement of the oldest HVAC unit.

At the recent meeting of the Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the board voted to apply for a Community Heritage Grant to fund a third phase of improvements planned for the Community House.

Improvements proposed are to assess and rewire the Community House, replace logs that are rotted, repair chinking as needed, replace remaining HVAC unit and install two smaller air conditioning units to be more energy efficient.

Grant awards will be announced in January.

The board also voted to apply for two Entergy grants, one proposing the installation of street signs around the court square and one for street signs in residential area.

Since 2012, the Town of Carrollton has been awarded more than $565,000 in grant funds from various sources. Projects awarded include the installation of new trash cans around the Carrollton square, reworking drainage issues on Hafner Street and Lexington across from the Carrollton/North Carrollton Library, restoration efforts of the Carrollton Community House, the creation of a Carrollton Walking Tour App, and drainage work and paving on West Washington Street.

Paving work on Washington Street is currently underway.

“They will pave one lane at a time,” said Mayor Pam Lee. “Two lane traffic will be limited on Washington Street during paving.”

Lee said funds to correct drainage issues and pave Washington Street came from the Mississippi Legislature when it distributed BP settlement funds to make infrastructure improvements across the state.

“[Representative] Karl Oliver got that money for us,” Lee said. “He asked what the town needed, and we told him the areas that need work and he helps us find the money. He and [Senator] Lydia Chassaniol (R-Winona) have been very supportive in writing letters of support for grants. They are just wonderful in doing that for us and it helps.”