Part 2 of 2 in a series

Joy Parker was just 10 years old the day her cousin, Wheeler Parker, Jr., arrived at her Montgomery County home after fleeing Money, Mississippi, hours after Emmett Till was taken from his bed at gunpoint by two white men.

It was August 28, 1955, and Wheeler, 16 at the time, had traveled to Mississippi from Chicago a week earlier to visit his maternal grandfather, Mose “Preacher” Wright. Till, his 14-year-old cousin who was also from Chicago, had accompanied him.

Five days earlier, Wheeler, Till, and several other teenage family members visited Bryant’s Grocery in Money. The visit to the store took a turn after Till whistled at Carolyn Bryant, the white store clerk, something unacceptable at the time in Jim Crow-era Mississippi.

In the early morning hours on August 28, two men came to Wright’s home and forced Till from his bed and took him from the house, never to be seen alive again.

Till’s body was found three days later in the Tallahatchie River. He had been tortured and shot to death before his body had been put in the river, tied to a cotton gin fan with barbed wire to weigh it down.

Just hours after Till was taken from Wright’s home, Wheeler was driven to his paternal uncle’s home near Duck Hill to escape Mississippi and possibly the same fate as his young cousin.

“[Wheeler] was a nervous wreck,” Joy Parker remembered. “I don’t know of anyone who wouldn’t be.”

Joy was the youngest of four daughters belonging to William and Hester Parker of the Sweatman Community near Duck Hill. Even after more than six decades, Joy clearly remembers the events of August 28, 1955, as if it happened just recently.

Joy said Wright instructed Wheeler to be brought to his uncle in Duck Hill and placed on the first train to Chicago from the depot in Winona.

“Preacher Wright and Uncle Elbert told Daddy what had happened,” Joy said. “[They wanted to] get him to Chicago safe.”

She remembered her father and Wheeler leaving for Winona just before dark in her father’s 1954 green and white Chevrolet pick-up truck. However, the two returned a while later because the first train north wasn’t scheduled to leave Winona until just before dawn the next morning.

Joy remembered her cousin’s fear and anxiety as he waited throughout the night for the train. She said despite all that had happened, her father appeared calm, instructing his nephew and daughters to get some sleep.

“I slept in the room with my parents,” Joy said. “I knew I was safe there.”

The next morning, William Parker drove his nephew back to the train depot in Winona and put him on the train north to safety.

“We had no idea what happened [to Till],” Joy remembered. “We expected the worse at the time.”

Wheeler said he was overcome with fear by what had happened to his cousin and the possibility of white men coming for him. He said he didn’t sleep until he was back in Chicago, despite his uncle’s urging.

“My uncle and them – it didn’t affect them like it did me,” he said. “I was terrified.”

The train to Memphis was filled with soldiers, Wheeler said, and that brought him comfort as he traveled the 100 miles north. He had never traveled alone before, and navigating the large train station in downtown Memphis was nearly overwhelming. Still, he made it safely home to Chicago.

A few days later, Till’s body was discovered in Mississippi.

Wheeler did not return to Mississippi for the murder trial of Roy Bryant, Carolyn Bryant’s husband, and J.W. Milam, her brother-in-law. The two men were acquitted by an all-white jury after less than an hour of deliberation. His grandfather, Mose Wright, testified in the trial and identified Bryant and Milam as the ones who took Till from his house. At the time, it was unheard of for a black man to accuse a white man of murder in open court. Wright was smuggled out of Mississippi after the trial and made his way to Chicago, as well.

“If you didn’t live it, it is hard to believe it,” Wheeler said. “At the trial, they said it wasn’t his body. We knew it was [Till].”

Bryant and Milam later confessed their guilt in an interview with Look Magazine. Decades later, Till’s body was exhumed, and DNA testing confirmed Till’s identity.

It was 10 years before Wheeler returned to Mississippi, or rather Memphis. He said he did not spend the night.

It wasn’t until 1985 that Wheeler finally told his story about the events leading up to Till’s death. He said he was never asked. Others did speak about what happened, however, especially about what occurred at Bryant’s Grocery, though they were not present during the incident. Wheeler said for many years, the narrative of Till grabbing and making sexual advances at Carolyn Bryant was accepted as fact.

Wheeler said when Till went inside Bryant’s Grocery to purchase candy, only he and one other teenager, Simeon Wright, Wheeler’s uncle, were inside the store. Wheeler said Till was outside the store when he gave a “wolf whistle” as Bryant walked out onto the porch.

In 2017, Carolyn Bryant recanted her original statement that Till grabbed her and made sexual advances toward her to Duke University historian Tim Tyson, who revealed the admission in his book, The Blood of Emmett Till.

“For 20 or 30 years, I was never interviewed,” Wheeler said. “Simeon [Wright] was never interviewed. For all that time, [it was believed that] Emmett got what he deserved.”

Wheeler said in 1985, Till’s story once again made national headlines when NBC aired a documentary on the case.

“The attitude in America changed,” Wheeler said. “Now there is an interest in the story, history to be remembered.”

Mamie Till Mobley, Till’s mother, spent the rest of her life seeking justice for her son, and she asked Wheeler to help in keeping Till’s memory alive.

Wheeler and his wife, Dr. Marvel McCain Parker, spearheaded the creation of the Summit Community Task Force, in a suburb of Chicago. The task force raised funds to build a community center to assist the community’s African American and Hispanic population, Wheeler said. It was later renamed the Emmett Till Memorial Center.

According to an August 2020 story in the Chicago Sun Times, efforts are underway to acquire the now-vacant property which once held the home Till shared with his family from 1941 to 1950 and turn it into a memorial.

Marvel McCain Parker told the Chicago Sun Times, “Our efforts are broad in terms of trying to memorialize Emmett and make sure his legacy is not forgotten.”

Wheeler, the last living witness of what happened in 1955, is about to publish his memoir, A Few Days: Full of Trouble, with Random House.

Wheeler, now 82, has been the pastor of Argo Temple Church of God In Christ since 1993, the same church his great aunt, Alma Spearman, founded in her living room in 1926. Spearman was the maternal grandmother of Emmett Till.

Wheeler said much progress has been made for African Americans since 1955, but there is more work to be done in racial reconciliation. He said racism is not exclusive to the South, even back in 1955.

“The South let you know exactly what they thought about you,” he said. “In the North, they think everything is just fine.”

He said laws are in place now to protect African Americans from violence that occurred prior to and during the Civil Rights movement, but racism is still part of the culture in America.

“Laws make you behave, but it doesn’t change the heart,” Wheeler said. “One of the hardest things is to be treated equal when you come from slavery. In the United States, they treat people [of color] who come to America from a foreign country differently than the ones born and raised here.”

He said the movement to end racial injustice continues to bring change, slowly. Wheeler, despite his own experiences with racism, does not allow hate to permeate his heart.

“Hate will destroy you every time,” Wheeler said. “Accept the things you can’t change, and change the things you can.”

Wheeler and his wife, Marvel, travel regularly. Marvel, part of the McCain family of Teoc, was elected as a trustee for the City of Summit and has worked with the finance department there for 15 years. The couple is currently constructing a church in Belize in Central America and a home for themselves there, although they do not intend to live there permanently.

Joy Parker became an elementary school teacher during the height of integration in Mississippi. After graduating from Alcorn State University, Joy taught in Greenwood for five years starting in 1968 before moving to Michigan.

“I was one of five black teachers to go over to the white school,” she said. “Mr. Jackson was one of the nicest principals I’ve ever worked with.”

In 1973, Joy moved with her husband to Jackson, Mich., where she continued teaching for 25 years. While there, she attended Michigan State University, where she received her Master’s degree and a specialty degree.

“At Michigan State, I was the only Black in the class,” she said. “It was a big ole school, and I’m from little ole Duck Hill. I thought about what my father always said, ‘Boy, this is what you’ve got to do.’ I had no problems other than being nervous.”

Joy said she has always loved Black history, and when she began teaching in Michigan, she discovered the children there weren’t being taught much on the subject.

“I was a hot fiend for Black history,” she said.

She co-founded the Martin Luther King, Jr., program in Jackson, Mich., and continued organizing the event for 26 years until she returned home to Duck Hill. She was honored as the 1993 Citizen of the Year by The Patriot newspaper in Jackson, and has received numerous other honors for her work with the program.

After she retired from teaching, Joy returned to Duck Hill to help care for her elderly father. William Parker died several years later at 105 years old.

“There was a black mayor, black aldermen, a black chief of police,” she said. “I didn’t see that before I left here.”

A member of Center Hill AME Church, Joy has one son and six grandchildren who still live in Michigan.

“That is something I have missed,” she said.