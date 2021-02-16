CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has a new deputy.

K9 officer Nala, a 10-month-old Bloodhound puppy, is currently in training to assist the department in search and rescue. She will be partnered with Deputy Hunter Davis.

According to Davis, in the past, Carroll County has used K9 units from neighboring departments to assist in their investigations. Most recently, after an inmate escaped from the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden, the first escape in more than six years, K9 units from Webster County to aid in the search.

In addition, if a child or elderly citizen is lost, the county will have its own unit to join the search within 30 minutes of the initial call, Davis said.

“Because I live in the central part of the county, I can be anywhere within 30 minutes,” Davis said.

Davis said Nala is working with private trainers and should be ready for duty between eight months and a year.

Plans are also underway to bring Nala into Carroll Academy and Marshall Elementary.

“[We want the kids] to know we are everyone’s friend,” Davis said.