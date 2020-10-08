For transitional students at J.Z. George High School, they focus on putting to use what they’ve learned in the classroom in real life situations.

Nancy Fortenberry and Don Richardson are teaching students Life Skills. Fortenberry said she’s been wanting to do this for five years. She said when her own son was a student a J.Z. George, she wanted this class for him.

Fortenberry said she and Richardson decided to take the proceeds from the Coffee Cart, in which transitional students gain work experience by selling coffee, tea, and other treats to teachers, and other donations they had received and used it for the Life Skills class.

Fortenberry said she purchased a washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove to be used by students in the classroom.

“It’s for students who have an Individualized Educational Program (IEP). Any student with a learning disability of any type, this class teaches them the basic life skills like cooking and laundry,” she said. Fortenberry said the class will also teach students about also finance, driver’s education, and any basic skill they will need to know to live an independent life.

Fortenberry said she was thankful to the Carroll County School Board of Trustees for approving the class. For one lesson, she said she and Richardson taught students how to make dough. The lesson was to show students how the same ingredients used to make a pizza can turn them into another meal – pepperoni rolls.

“It’s like a hot pocket but healthier. I want to teach them to take simple ingredients and make multiple meals,” she said.

Fortenberry said Richardson taught students what went into making dough and the two passed out some pre-made dough, while following Center for Disease Control guidelines, for students to get a feel of the ingredient.

Then, students took cheese and pepperoni and made pepperoni rolls. Fortenberry said each roll was placed on its own piece of aluminum foil and baked, and students were able to taste what they made.

She said when she asked students what their favorite part was, one student said she really loved learning how to make dough and understanding how dough was actually made.

“She said it was really cool to her,” Fortenberry said.

She said she hopes to take the students to Dollar General to show them they can purchase the same ingredients and make rolls at home.

“Every kid has access to Dollar General and they go to one; they may not all have access to a grocery store. But, I want to show them these are things that can be easily made at home. It isn’t far-fetched and unobtainable. As humans, we’re afraid of the unknown, and if it’s something we’re not familiar with, we might not try it,” she said. “People say that pizza is not healthy, but it can be without all the processed stuff. I wanted them to see that this is something they can make individually and put in their lunch box. It isn’t messy.”

Fortenberry said she was going to show her students the same pepperoni roll but made with crescent roll dough in the can.

“We’re kind of moving backwards. But, I wanted to show them they can make the same pepperoni rolls at home but a simpler version or they can make a flat pizza,” she said.

Fortenberry also said she has been receiving clothing donations for students who need them or may not come to school in uniform.

“I have a lot of maroon, gray and white shirts. I’m going to sort them and show them how to sort laundry,” she said. “While the pizza’s cooking, I always want to show them something in the down time, so today I’m going to show them how to sort laundry.”

Fortenberry is also teaching her students how to fill out a driver’s license application and walk them through how to take the driver’s ed test so they can obtain their permits and take the driving test.

“I started taking the practice test online, and I got the manual,” she said. “I asked our principal [Coretta Green] if I could do it and she said, ‘Sure, go ahead.’”

She said she also researched to see if the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will offer help to those who have a learning disability.

“I asked around and no one could tell me, so I called up there, and the lady told me yes that they read the questions out loud and give them extra time,” she said.

Fortenberry said students will learn how to fill out the application, learn the manual, and go over questions on the practice test to prepare.

She said as a vocational counselor with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation, she works as a liaison for the school and MSDR, and she thinks of ways that will not only help transitional students not only excel in their schoolwork but to be better prepared for life.

“I ask myself ‘Where are their needs?’ and then I find a way to meet those needs,” she said.

Fortenberry said she wishes the life skills class could be taught to every student at J.Z. George High School. She said Home Economics has been taken out of the curriculum, some students don’t learn the basic skills of life until they’re on their own.