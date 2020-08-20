According to the Mississippi Department of Health, Montgomery County has one reported case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

Friday, Dr. Thomas Dobbs named the county as one of 38, which has since increased to 71 counties, who have reported cases of Coronavirus in a school.

In his press conference Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves said because it’s the start of school, the children who have contracted the virus brought it in with them, meaning they were already sick before school even began, and it came from their community.

Reeves said if the spread can be contained within the community, it will be able to contain it at school.

He also limited crowds at indoor and outdoor high school sporting events to two per participant.

“This is not just for football. It’s for volleyball. I don’t know if tennis is played in the fall, but if tennis is played. I know soccer is going on, it’s for girls’ soccer,” Reeves said.

He said the order is in effect until the end of August and will be evaluated.

Monday, Reeves announced that teachers, whether they are showing symptoms or not, can be tested for COVID-19, and they will receive emergency telehealth coverage through Medicare.

Emergency Management and Civil Defense Director Ken Strachan said that so far, there have been no reports of the virus from the Carroll County School District or Carroll Academy, and he expressed the importance of Reeves.

“I was pleased that Gov. Tate Reeves is expanding COVID-19 testing for all Mississippi teachers, even for those without symptoms, and emergency telehealth coverage through the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to include schools. Testing allows us to prevent the spread of the virus by immediately identifying and isolating known cases. With teachers and students returning to the classroom, this is especially important.”