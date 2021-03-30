No one was injured in a collision between a Carroll County School District school bus and a pick-up truck on County Road 74 in Carroll County Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Clint Walker, a school bus was sideswiped by a passing F150 pickup truck on County Road 74, a quarter mile west of County Road 282 in Carroll County. Walker said a bus driver and six students, ranging from six years old to 15 years old, were on the bus at the time of the accident. The pick-up truck was driven by a 17-year-old and was accompanied by a teenage passenger.

“They hit head on the driver’s side,” Walker said. “The truck dodged but not enough to avoid the bus.”

MedStat was dispatched to the scene, but no one in either vehicle was injured in the accident.