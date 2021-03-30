Winona’s Ward 3 voters will head to the polls Tuesday, April 6 to elect their representative on the Winona Board of Aldermen. Tuesday’s election is the Democratic primary election, and with all three candidates running on the Democratic ticket, the winner will be decided Tuesday.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and a photo ID is required for voting.

In Tuesday’s election, incumbent alderman Kelvin Winbush will face challengers Sylvia Clark and David Seals.

Ward 3 voters will cast their ballots at the Winona-Montgomery Public Library, and votes will be cast on paper ballots, according to Deputy City Clerk Tiffany Everette.

Votes will be counted at the precinct. If none of the candidates receive more than 50 percent of the vote, a run-off election will be held between the two candidates with the most votes.

Visit www.winonatimes.com Tuesday night for election results or see the April 8 edition of The Winona Times.