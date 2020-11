I’m a lifelong fan of the Ole Miss Rebels. I’ve cheered them on during the good years, the bad years, and even the ugly years. I’m definitely not a fair-weather fan, as no true Ole Miss fan can be, and I’m sure my Mississippi State fans can relate. During my years at Ole Miss, the Rebels were on athletic probation. We weren’t a top 25 team, as we lost more than we won. Tailgating ...