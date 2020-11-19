Delta’s Edge Solar Farm has recently been acquired by Cubico Buffalo Holdings LLC of Connecticut, and the project, set to be constructed just west of Valley Hill in Carroll County, is expected to become operational in 2022.

Carroll County Beat 1 Supervisor Jim Neill said he recently learned that Cubico Buffalo Holdings purchased the solar farm. The project developer, RES America Construction, Inc., starts the development process and finds an investor to purchase the project.

“This is really good,” Neill said. “RES buys the land, gets everything set up, and gets and investor.”

Neill said Cubico’s purchase of the project is what the developers have been waiting for to begin construction.

Cubico Buffalo Holdings LLC is one of the world’s leaders in providing renewable energy and operates facilities capable of producing a total of 3,000 megawatts in 13 countries. Delta’s Edge will be a 100 megawatt facility, and it is projected to have a 30-year lifespan.

“This project should bring lasting environmental, social, and economic benefits to the project stake-holders and the surrounding community,” Neill said.

Neill said the project will benefit Carroll County with tax revenues between $500,000 and $1 million per year for the next 30 years.