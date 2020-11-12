A Carroll County man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with felony drug charges.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, Kelvin Stancil, 48, of North Carrollton was arrested on Tuesday, November 10 and charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Walker said the arrest is the result of an ongoing drug investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Stancil was arrested on Highway 7 near the Carroll and Leflore county line, and deputies seized over one pound of methamphetamine, $5,000 in cash, and a 2013 GMC Z71 pick-up truck.

“This was a major pipeline for narcotics coming into Carroll County,” Walker said. “The investigation has been ongoing for over a year. A lot of man hours went into this.”

Walker estimated the street value of the methampetamine seized is $50,000.

Walker said more arrests are expected in this continuing investigation.

Stancil is currently being held in the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility awaiting an initial appearance. If convicted, he could receive a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, Walker said.

Walker thanked the deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for “the great work, and most importantly, our Lord for safety and guidance.”