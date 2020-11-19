Monday, First Baptist Church of Winona will take in its last batch of cartons for Operation Christmas Child. Then, the process of loading the trailers began. Gloria Welch said they have a larger task because this year, they are partnering with the Columbus area because Columbus’s loading area didn’t work out.

So, instead of loading at First Baptist, they’ll be loading at Mission Hope.

“It’s going to much larger than usual,” Welch said. “Which is very good, but I think we can handle it all.”

Welch said they are doing the same thing they did last year when it comes to carton drop-offs; however, they follow all safety measures and procedures. She said there will be masks, gloves, and sanitizer on hand.

“It’s not just individuals it’s businesses and organizations that drop-off a large quantity,” Welch said. She said she thinks there may be a decrease in their donations, but they won’t see until they take a toll on everything collected.

“We just don’t know. Churches are taking a different course of action,” she said. Welch did say she knew of some churches that had increased their efforts because of the possible decline.

She said it’s a lot of work, but it’s a joyful time.

“People have been so faithful to do what they can do,” she said. “That’s all the Lord asks of us. He asks us to be faithful and joyful, and He’ll take care of the rest. I believe that He can take whatever we give to Him and do far more than what we could do. He just wants us to be faithful and joyful.”