Debbie Morgan Houston had a vision to see a playground erected on the grounds of Carrollton Baptist Church, but unfortunately, before she got to see her vision come to pass, she passed away. However, her friends and church members made that vision a reality, and the Debbie Morgan Houston playground now stands on the lawn of the church.

Betty Ray said the playground at Carrollton Baptist had grown old and wasn’t in the best of shape. It was Houston’s dream to tear down the old playground and build a new one. Ray said when Houston learned she had cancer and didn’t have long to live, she requested that friends and family send memorials instead of flowers to go toward building the new playground.

Houston never got to see the playground completed; she passed away Nov. 20, 2019. However, her love for children will live on as many will get to swing, jump, laugh and play on the playground that she envisioned from conception to completion.

“She was very outgoing, she had a heart for children. She loved children and she was very involved in the church. Debbie knew a lot of people, and she loved a lot of people. She loved her grandchildren,” Ray said.

Ray said Houston was a Sunday School teacher and participated in mission trips, as well as many other things at Carrollton Baptist.

Ray said after Houston told her friends -- Ray, Susan Poe, and Ann Fair -- her intentions, they began to discuss how to make it possible.

“We had been talking about it since she told us this is what she wanted to do,” Ray said. “We started on the project after the first of the year.”

She said with memorials and a contribution from the members of Carrollton Baptist Church, the playground began to take shape, then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Ray said coronavirus put a damper on their dedication plans, originally planned for this month, but the dedication has been pushed back to put the finishing touches on Debbie’s playground.

“With the virus going on, it’s taken quite a while. We’re still waiting and trying to get things done. It’s not dedicated yet; we postponed it for a little while,” Ray said, adding that the playground isn’t open for play as of yet.

Her friends wrote a touching tribute to Houston that was published in the church’s bulletin.

“….it was very evident that her love for Carrollton Baptist Church and especially the children, was truly from her heart. The impact that she had was confirmed by the generosity of the church, its members and her friends, making this playground project possible.”

Not only will Houston’s vision bring laughter and smiles to many children at Carrollton Baptist Church, but it brought together her friends and church members as they worked together to bring Houston’s vision to reality.

The tribute continued, “This project has been a blessing to us. The Lord has truly worked out every detail. We have learned to wait, not rush, and let God handle all decisions. However, all agreed that Debbie would have ‘handled’ things in much more decisive manner! This project has been a combination of hard work from a lot of people who were always willing to do whatever, whenever. We would like to thank all those involved. Through this journey tears have been shed, friendships strengthened, faith increased and God’s love shared. It is very evident that God used Debbie during her years on this earth to inspire others. What a legacy she leaves.”

The playground is a legacy that will live on at Carrollton Baptist Church through the lives of many, including her own grandchild who will enjoy Houston’s playground.

“Our prayer is that with every child’s laughter and excitement shared on this playground, Debbie’s name will be honored. May God’s glory be revealed as we dedicate this playground in memory of our special friend, Debbie Houston.”