I love trying new recipes. Friday nights, I like to fix something that is easy and fun. Friends and family may stop by for a visit, and we always enjoy these nights.

Nothing better than discussing your week over good food with good friends.

Here are a few we have tried and they are delicious. I hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

Baked Roast Beef Sliders with Horseradish Sauce

Sliders:

20 Hawaiian Rolls

40 slices of thin deli roast beef

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

8 ounces shredded pepper jack cheese

8 ounces shredded triple cheddar cheese

6 ounces horseradish sauce

Marinade

2 sticks butter, melted

3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Combine marinade ingredients (except poppy seeds) and set aside. Cut rolls in half and lay the bottoms of the rolls in a 9x13 baking dish. Spread a small amount of horseradish sauce over the roll bottoms. Top each roll bottom with 2 slices of roast beef. Sprinkle all three cheeses over the top of the roast beef. Spread horseradish sauce on the inside of the top of the roll. Place over cheese.

Drizzle the marinade over the top of all of the rolls evenly. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours, or overnight. Uncover and bake sliders for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees or until the cheese is hot and melted.

Spicy Caribbean Shrimp

Rum Jerk Shrimp

1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails left on

4 ounces dark Rum

Juice of one large lime (save zest for dip)

3 tablespoons Spice Isle Tropical Heat Sauce plus extra for brushing on later

Generous sprinkling of Spice Isle Tropical Heat Seasoning Rub

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fresh parsley for garnishing

Pineapple Coconut Dip

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup crushed pineapple plus 1/2 tablespoon pineapple juice

2 tablespoons sweetened flaked coconut

1 teaspoon lime zest, divided

In a medium sized bowl, combine rum, lime juice, and Spice Isle Tropical Heat Sauce. Add peeled/deveined shrimp (tails still on) to the marinade. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Drain marinade from the shrimp. Heat oil in a cast iron skillet until hot.

Place shrimp in the hot skillet, and sprinkle tops with Spice Isle Tropical Heat Seasoning. Cook for one minute, flip them over and brush on Tropical Heat Sauce, cook 2 minutes. Flip over and brush the sauce on the other side. Cook for about a minute more. Shrimp are done when they are pink. Don't overcook.

Serve with Pineapple Coconut Dip.

Dip: Puree pineapple and coconut together, combine with sour cream and pineapple juice. Add more juice if you'd like it sweeter but not enough to make it runny. Stir in most of the lime zest and refrigerate until using.

Chocolate Chip Brookies

Brownies:

4 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate coarsely chopped

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

Cookies:

1/2 cup unsalted Butter melted

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar packed

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips semi-sweet or milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×13” pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Make the Brownies: Place the baking chocolate and butter in a large, microwave safe bowl. Heat on HIGH power for 2-3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until chocolate is smooth. Stir in sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, and cocoa and stir well. Add flour and stir carefully.

Make the Cookies: Cream together butter and sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl using a hand mixer. Mix in egg, extract, baking soda, and salt. Stir in flour, then stir in chocolate chips.

Spread brownie batter in prepared pan. Scoop tablespoons of cookie dough, flatten slightly with your hands and then lay over the top of the brownies. It’ll be hard to spread because it’s thicker than the brownie batter, so it’s best to drop flattened tablespoons evenly over the batter and then press lightly with your fingers to adhere them to each other.

Bake for 28-35 minutes until the tops are dark golden. If you test them with a toothpick in the center, the brownies won’t be totally done, so just take them out once the tops are dark golden in color.