Squash is one of my favorite vegetables. We grew squash this year in our garden, but the yield was not what we had hoped.

We have friends who have enough for an army, and, thankfully, they have shared their crop with us. You can do so much with squash -- casseroles, grilled, fried and steamed. It goes good with any meat you chose. It freezes really well, so you can just put it up and have the freshness all year round.

I'm going to share some of my favorite recipes. Enjoy!

Cheesy Squash Casserole

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced

1 large Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar

1/2 cup sour cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 sleeve crackers, crushed medium to fine (recommended: Ritz)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the squash, onion, and butter until soft. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the Parmesan, Cheddar, and sour cream. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Place in the prepared casserole dish and sprinkle the cracker crumbs evenly over the top. Bake for 20 minutes or until the top is golden and bubbly.

Squash Dressing

Mix the following:

2 cups cooked, drained, and mashed squash

2 cups cornbread crumbs

2 eggs

1 medium onion chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 stick oleo (butter)

Melt butter in dish and pour it into mixture.

Mix well and put all in dish and bake at 325 about 30 minutes or until golden brown.

This recipe is from the late Mrs. Mildred Fondren of Winona.

Old School Squash and Onions

2 pounds yellow summer squash

1 sweet onion

2 tablespoons bacon grease (or butter)

1/3 cup chicken broth

Salt

Pepper

Wash and slice the squash into 1/4-inch slices discarding the stem and bud ends. Peel, half, and slice the onion into ¼-inch slices.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the bacon grease and add the onions. Cook for about 3 minutes. Add the squash and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and cover. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the squash is cooked to your desired tenderness. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Squash Croquettes

2 cups yellow squash, finely chopped

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

In a large bowl, combine squash, onion, egg, salt and pepper. Mix well. Stir in flour.

In a skillet, heat ½-inch oil over medium-high heat.

Drop batter by the tablespoon into oil.

Cook about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown, turning once.

Drain croquettes on paper towels.

