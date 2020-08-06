Parents and students in the Carroll County School District will have another week to prepare and decide whether they want to send their child to school for face-to-face instruction or learn virtually at home.

The school board approved a new district calendar presented by Superintendent Jim Ray to delay school until Thursday, August 13.

Federal Programs Director Sara Johnson said parents would have until Wednesday, August 12, to complete surveys indicating if they want their child to go traditionally or virtually.

The board also approved changes to the district’s reopening plan that was submitted to the state on Friday.

Ray said when students return to school, school will let out at 2 p.m. to allow teachers time to plan for distance learning and answer questions from students. He also said masks are now required for all students, teachers, staff, faculty, and visitors.

One of the biggest questions that arose from the meeting Thursday night was attendance and how it would be taken with distance learning. According to Assistant Superintendent Wendy Hubbard, the learning management system the district chose, Canvas, notates the time when a student is in Canvas. She said students, whether at home or school, must have 240 minutes of instructional time per day.

Hubbard said she wants parents to understand that even with the learning packets that will be sent out, attendance will still be taken.

“What I want parents to know is that if your child is not logged into Canvas and is working for 240 minutes, they are considered absent for the day. When we do learning packets, if the teacher sends on a packet with Math, Science, Reading, English, Social Students, whatever on Monday and it says Monday, September whatever. When you turn in that packet on Tuesday, and the packet is not completed your child is absent for the day. If Tuesday’s, if Wednesday’s, if Thursday’s [lesson] is not completed your child is absent for the day,” Hubbard said.

She said a child could not log into Canvas and just have it open. They have to be logged into their classes and doing work.

“So, let me ask a question,” Board attorney Lori Bell said. “Do you think that when parents sign the survey saying I want my child to do distance learning that it says that?”

“Yes,” Hubbard said.

Phillips asked if letters had been sent out informing parents. Hubbard said Principal Coretta Green made calls and she sent information to the newspaper.

Ray said that students who chose distance learning will take their tests at school and will have to be in uniform when they come to take their tests.

“Was that one of the considerations from the state?” Board member Stella Washington-Bell asked.

“Yes,” Ray replied.

Washington-Bell told Ray that she had read the suggestions and requirements on the Mississippi Department of Education website but she didn’t remember reading that one.

“I would think that when a parent chooses distance learning, that’s what they want distance learning,” Washington-Bell said. “I know you all are pushing for traditional, and you don’t care for distance learning but our children in the Carroll County School District are very smart. They attended Upward Bound and camps this summer, and they had to use Canvas. They had eight courses, and they had to be logged in and do them.”

She said that teachers should be able to give tests in Canvas and time them or give them on Zoom.

“There are other ways you can do that without having them come in,” Washington-Bell said.

Phillips asked where the district was with purchasing devices for students to take home.

“They’ll be here in October,” Hubbard said.

“Why are we waiting until October when other districts have been able to give their kids devices?” Phillips asked.

Hubbard explained that they were waiting on the rest of the CARES Act funds to be released in order to purchase them.

“Don’t we have some? Didn’t we purchase some devices?” Phillips asked.

“Right, we did purchase some a while back,” Washington-Bell added.

Johnson explained the district does have some devices, but some devices were purchased through the 21st Century Grant for their after school program and have to be used after school.

“Isn’t this an emergency? Can’t we use them?” Phillips asked.

“Yeah, it is an emergency,” Johnson said.

“I know we get cited for a lot of stuff but I don’t think they [Mississippi Department of Education] should site us for making sure our children are able to do their work,” Washington-Bell said.

Johnson said the district does have enough to give the students who have chosen distance learning.

Ray said students will not have to come in everyday, it may only be twice a month and they will be socially distanced when they come.