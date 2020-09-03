With school starting back, I know everyone is trying to get back in the swing of things. I love easy supper ideas and having meals prepped and ready to throw them the oven.

I had a friend growing up that her Mom would have a week’s worth of meals, prepped and frozen for easy meals after a long day of work, car pool and sports practice. As I have gotten older, I love being able to come home and cook something from the freezer. It gives you a time to sit down and relax without the stress of having to throw something together.

I hope you enjoy these recipes.

Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion diced

16 ounces frozen broccoli

1 teaspoon onion powder optional

1 teaspoon garlic powder optional

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

10 ounces condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk (I used skim)

1 cup instant rice

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese divided

1 pound Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts diced

1 cup fried onions

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 by 13 inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

In a large sauce pan, melt the butter. Add the onion, and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the broccoli, and cook until no longer frozen, about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together the condensed cream of chicken soup, milk, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in the broccoli onion mixture, diced chicken, instant rice, and 1 cup of cheddar cheese. Pour into the prepared casserole dish.

Top with remaining cheese and fried onions. Bake covered for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for 15 minutes.

Bacon Cheddar Quiche

9 inch unbaked pie crust

6 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 handful baby spinach, roughly chopped

5 large eggs

1 cup half and half

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place pie crust in a nine-inch pie pan then trim and crimp the edges. Fit a square sheet of parchment paper or foil on top of the pie crust and fill with about 1 pound of dried beans, dried rice or pie weights.

Bake the crust for about 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges turn pale. Remove from oven, carefully lift the parchment and weights out and continue baking an additional 5 to 7 minutes until bottom and sides are pale. The crust might dome up on the bottom, but it will settle back down once removed from the oven.

Place the bacon, cheese and spinach in the partially baked crust* and set aside.

Whisk the eggs and half and half together until mixture is a pale yellow. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then pour mixture over the quiche filling.

Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees. Bake quiche for 35 to 45 minutes, until center is set and no longer jiggly.

Let sit for a few minutes before slicing. Top with hot sauce, sour cream or my hollandaise sauce for an extra treat.

Veggie-Loaded Breakfast Casserole

2 tablespoons oil

8-10 mushrooms, sliced

2 teaspoon minced garlic

½ red onion, diced

2 bell peppers, diced

2 cups packed baby spinach, roughly chopped

20 ounces shredded potatoes, thawed

10 eggs

⅓ cup half and half or milk (see notes)

¼ cup hot sauce (more or less to taste)

Salt and pepper

1 cup shredded cheese (see notes)

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the mushrooms and sauté them for 4 minutes or until they start to brown. Add a small pinch of salt along with the onions and garlic and let cook for 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add the second tablespoon of oil, if needed, and sauté the peppers for 1 minute. Add in the baby spinach and allow it to wilt, remove from heat, set aside.

Generously spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Lay the shredded potatoes in the bottom of the dish and press to make sure they are spread out evenly. Add the veggies (both the mushrooms and the pepper mixtures) over the potatoes, set aside.

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 375 degrees, if you are baking the casserole immediately.

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, half and half, hot sauce, and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the prepared veggies. Sprinkle the cheese over the top and another small pinch of salt and pepper.

Bake the casserole, uncovered, until the cheese melts, and the top gets in and golden, 45-50 minutes. Allow the casserole to cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.