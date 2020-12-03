CARROLLTON – The community is mourning the loss of Will, “the town dog.”

He died Thanksgiving night after being struck by a vehicle on the southwest corner of the square.

The Labrador-Great White Pyrenees mix was a regular visitor to the businesses and government offices around the historic Carrollton Square and much beloved in the Carrollton community.

“He was an all-around Southern gentleman,” said Tricia Peel, Will’s human companion. “He was more like a person that touched a lot of lives.”

According to Peel and her husband, Frank, each morning, Will would leave his house behind the courthouse and head to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, sanitation office, and Carroll County Tax Collector/Assessor’s office. Employees at the offices gave him daily affection and presented him with treats before Will headed back out to venture to Carrollton Town Hall and In Stitches, where he was also met with fresh water and treats provided by Alderwoman Susan Dunn.

“He would go and hang outside of the Scott [gas] station and visit with everyone who got gas,” Peel said.

Through the alley behind the store fronts, he would say hello to those at Carroll County General Dentistry, Danette Corder Roland’s office, and Lori Bell’s office.

“I heard he would also stop by the school, but he never went inside,” Peel said.

On court days at the Carrollton Courthouse, Will would greet those who entered the building, with a court clerk bringing him ham and snacks.

“I’ve even seen trustees giving him baloney sandwiches,” Peel said. “I don’t think anyone disliked Will. We never had a complaint about him.”

Will had come to Carrollton in 2008, when former Carrollton resident, Ann Stokes, brought him home from her brother’s house. Soon, Will was spending much of his time at the Peels’. When Stokes married and relocated in 2012, Will stayed with Tricia and Frank.

“We kind of co-owned him with Ann,” Peel said. “He came up here all the time. He didn’t hurt anything. He was a perfect little angel.”

Peel described Will as a gentle spirit.

“He loved everyone, and everyone loved him right back,” she said. “He was always smiling. He was happy and smart and gentle.”

On Thanksgiving night, the Peels found Will on the road shortly after he was hit, and they were heartbroken from the loss. Two teenagers, Jackson Hervey and Coleman Cooper, had seen Will struck and rushed to the Peels to comfort them and help get Will home.

“They put him in the back of their truck [and drove him home],” Peel said. “Frank put Will in his bed. We buried him on Friday just beneath the kitchen window next to the [Carrollton Presbyterian Church] where we attend.”

Peel said so many people have reached out to them as they grieve the loss of Will.

“There is only so much crying you can do,” Peel said. “I would tell [Will] God must have spent a little more time on you, because he was special.”