WINONA – The Winona Board of Aldermen is giving those who have discharged a firearm in the city limits something to think about – a large fine. Currently, the fine for discharging a firearm in the city limits is just $100. However, come January 1, the fine will be up to $1,000. “We can leave it to the judge’s discretion,” Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs told the board at Tuesday night’...