Next week, the Christmas season will officially kick off with events in Montgomery and Carroll counties.

Two events are planned to help usher in the Christmas spirit.

On Friday, December 4, 2020, the Winona Business and Professional Association will host a Christmas Tree Lighting and a drive-in movie. The tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Courthouse, with the drive-in movie following at 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Coliseum.

There will be Christmas music, a live nativity scene, and a guest appearance from a very special person who’s taking time out of his busy schedule from making his list and checking it twice. Santa Claus will be in town for the tree lighting event.

This event is drive-through only, and guests are asked to remain in their vehicles. Spectators are asked to enter the courthouse from the east entrance beside the Winona Police Department, circle around and exit at the West entrance near the USDA building.

Then, guests are asked to drive to the Montgomery County Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. for a drive-in Christmas movie. Admission is free, and concession will be available for purchase in the coliseum.

For more information, contact Amanda Ferguson at 662-283-1131.

On Saturday, December 5, the towns of Carrollton and North Carrollton will celebrate Christmas with its annual Christmas parade.

At 3 p.m., the parade will kick off. This year’s theme is a “A Christmas Salute to Heroes,” and will be dedicated in the memory of Johnny Marlow.

Line-up will be on Highways 17, between Highway 82 and the Carrollton square. Cars and floats will line up on a first-come basis the day of the parade. The parade route will begin in Carrollton and end in North Carrollton.

All bands and walkers will enter parade from the south side of the courthouse and dismiss in the J.Z. George High School Parking lot. Floats and other motorized vehicles will dismiss in the 4-K parking lot. Please do not stop in North Carrollton at the well/ 4-way stop to dismiss.

For more information or questions, feel free to contact organizers at Monica Jones at 417-6099, Glenda Jenkins (Carroll County Extension Office) at 237-6926, Diana Palmer at 299-1913 or Anna Irwin at 385-0186.

The towns of Carrollton/North Carrollton Christmas Parade committee encourages all spectators to wear masks and practice social distancing.