Carroll Academy students returned to school on August 7 with a traditional, face-to-face instructional plan in place with added safety guidelines.

According to Headmaster Penny Mitchell, things are going well so far, despite the added cleaning and social distancing measures that must be followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is going good compared to everything we have to deal with,” Mitchell said. “We are sick of wearing our masks, but we are doing our part. We are just trying to stay in school.”

Last March, schools were shuttered due to the coronavirus, with students finishing the 2019-2020 school year through distance learning. Mitchell said by being diligent with safety measures, they hope to finish this school year uninterrupted.

“We have had no cases [of COVID-19] at this point,” Mitchell said.

Friday, Carroll Academy will host its first home game, and per the executive order by Governor Tate Reeves, only two spectators will be allowed inside the stadium for every student participant. For a school like Carroll Academy, which usually draws “huge crowds” to sporting events, the order will limit the amount of money brought in to support the school’s athletic program.

“We aren’t happy about it, but you’ve got to keep everyone healthy,” Mitchell said. “It is what the governor says, and we just have to go with it.”

Mitchell said the limitations on attendance at football games is “really heartbreaking,” with grandparents and other extended family not being allowed to cheer on their athlete.

A high note for Carroll Academy this year is the installation of new signage around the school. A new illuminated, digital sign was installed this week in front of the school thanks to funds raised by the Teacher Parent Association.

“We are so proud of [our new sign],” Mitchell said. “We are thankful for the [Teacher Parent Association] for funding that for us.”