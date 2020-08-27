Law enforcement officials are investigating claims of self-defense in the stabbing death of a Carrollton man.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, 30-year-old Roy “Tripp” Maddox III died from injuries sustained during an altercation with Michael Wier, 55, of Money late Saturday evening at Maddox’s home located on County Road 301. Walker said Maddox suffered from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Mark Stiles.

“We have followed the evidence in this case, and at this point, it appears to be self-defense,” Walker said.

According to the sheriff, just before midnight on August 22, Wier, reportedly in a relationship with Maddox’s mother, arrived at Maddox’s home in the Teoc area to drop off Maddox’s mother, who was living at the home. Soon after, Maddox and Wier allegedly got into a physical altercation.

“At some point, [Wier] pulled out a razor blade and cut across [Maddox’s] chest and neck,” Walker said.

According to Walker, Maddox did not have a weapon during the time of the altercation.

Walker stated that after Maddox was stabbed, Wier attempted to leave the scene. Maddox’s wife, Rachal Maddox, allegedly fired several shots from a pistol into the car’s tires to prevent him from leaving the scene. She then put her husband into a vehicle to drive for help.

At the time of this incident, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were not far from the scene investigating another incident when they heard gunshots. Soon after, a vehicle driven by Wier, approached deputies. Wier was taken into custody. A second vehicle approached deputies not long after. Walker said Mrs. Maddox was driving the second vehicle, and deputies also took her into custody as while they investigated the incident.

“A vehicle approached the deputies at a high rate of speed from the direction of the gun fire,” Walker stated. “Deputies located 30-year-old Roy Maddox, III, from Carrollton in the passenger seat suffering from multiple stab wounds. The deputies immediately began life-saving measures before MedStat arrived.”

Maddox succumbed to his injuries not long after.

Walker said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing, however, Wier claims he acted in self-defense. Walker said that witnesses at the scene support Wier’s claims.

“[Maddox] aggressively attacked [Wier] in the past, and he was younger and stronger,” Walker said. “He had threatened [Wier] with bodily injury and was attempting to do so.”

Wier was treated at an area hospital for abdominal injuries following the incident, Walker said.

Walker said another physical altercation between the two men, which happened three years ago, resulted with Wier being hospitalized for his injuries.

“At this point in the ongoing homicide investigation, all parties have been identified, located and interviewed. No arrests have been made due to our statutory obligation to investigate claims of self-defense as alleged in this case,” Walker said. “Upon completion, the investigation will be referred to the district attorney’s office to determine if probable cause exists to charge any or all individuals involved in this tragic incident.”

Walker said no charges are expected at this time to be filed against Wier for Maddox’s death.

Rachel Maddox, wife of the deceased, denies Wier’s claims of self-defense.

She said Wier came to the home she shared with her husband after being told he was not welcomed to drop off her mother-in-law. She said her Maddox approached Wier to ask “what are his intentions towards his momma.”

“My husband died defending his momma’s honor,” Rachal Maddox said. “No punches were thrown. When [Wier] came over there, he was armed. He intended to kill him. He slit my husband’s throat like a farm animal.”

In response, Walker said Mrs. Maddox’s statements contending Wier’s actions were not made in self-defense contradicts the statement she gave police the night of the incident.

“[Wier’s] story was corroborated by [Maddox’s mother] and the wife as well as evidence at the scene. Everything we have will be presented to the grand jury,” Walker concluded.