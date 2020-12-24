Maj. Benjamin Clement Shute, MSARNG Ret., 69, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Shute’s funeral was held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at the North Mississippi Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael. Shute was an avid supporter of Carroll County and served on the Carroll County School Board and the Carroll County Republican Committee Board.

Shute was also a veteran, serving in the MS Army National Guard from 1971 until 1994, primarily with the 1st and 114th Field Artillery Unit in Greenwood. His obituary states that he was a June 30, 1973 graduate of Officer Candidate School. Before retiring in 1994, he transferred to 631st FA BDE in Grenada.

Shute had an undying lovefor his family, Carroll County, his country and Veterans who served in the various branches of service. North Carrollton Mayor Ken Strachan said he witnessed firsthand how hard Shute worked for the county through Veterans helping Veterans.

“He was a patriot that will be missed. He helped so many people. The Carroll County Veterans Helping Veterans would meet at city hall here in North Carrollton, I witnessed firsthand how Mr. Shute worked tirelessly to help his fellow veterans in this area. Back in 2018 through his efforts he helped bring both US Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith to Carroll County,” Ken Strachan said.

Shute also campaigned for Wicker, Smith and worked on the Trump campaign as well. District 14 Senator Lydia Chassaniol said Shute was devoted to the Republican Party, volunteering on many campaigns and his support would be missed.

“Mr. Shute was a devoted grassroots Republican. He is a fine example of a person who felt strongly about conservative issues and worked as a volunteer on many campaigns: local, state and federal.

His interest in and support of local politics will be missed as well as his active support of our veterans,” Chassaniol said.

“He was dedicated to the future of Carroll County and worked hard for the Carroll County GOP. He was my friend and I appreciated the opportunity to have served with him on the Carroll County Republican Party executive committee. I learned a lot from him and will always be grateful for that.”

In 2019, Shute got to meet President Donald Trump during a visit to Tupelo. According to the story, Shute said he was able to meet with Trump because of his veteran’s status but he received help from Republican leaders from Mississippi.

During the visit, he and his son Benjamin also received special seats among Mississippi’s leaders, Governor Phil Bryant, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Senator Roger Wicker, former Governor Haley Barbour, and Reeves.

Shute also was able to meet with the president because of his tireless work with Veterans helping Veterans. According to a 2018 story about Shute, he began the organization in Carroll County after he learned that his friend, Paul Henderson, was not receiving VA benefits. Shute worked to ensure that Veterans in Carroll County were receiving the benefits they deserved.

Carroll County GOP Chairman Kate Strachan said Shute was a friend and was supportive of her effort to run for chairman of the Republican committee. She said he diligently worked to bring in younger and brighter minds into the GOP.

“Ben Shute was a good man, and he worked hard for the conservative cause. I will always appreciate the time we worked together to advance the Republican Party in Carroll County. He worked hard to bring young people into the GOP, for the future,” Kate Strachan said. “I’m thankful for his support of me being elected Carroll County’s GOP chairman. He was a friend who helped so many and will be missed. His efforts will be carried on and built upon in the years to come.”