ALVA – A young man suffered severe burns after a rubbish fire flared up and spread to a mobile home.

According to Kilmichael Fire Chief David Eldridge, Jr., on the afternoon of Thursday, November 19, Kilmichael Fire Department was alerted of a fire on Springhill Road in the Alva Community of Montgomery County.

Eldridge, who was nearby when he received the call at 4:30 p.m., said he rushed to the scene and discovered a 22-year-old man suffering from burns and a mobile home on fire. He extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher from his truck.

“The young man was burning a small trash pile outside, when it flashed back and burned him as well,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge said the fire spread to a grassy area near the man’s mobile home and spread to the structure.

“A lighter and what appeared to be a plastic bottle that was burned was found near the house,” Eldridge said. “The home sustained minor damage from fire and water.”

Eldridge said the resident was transported to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle and was later transported to the Burn Center in Jackson by MedStat.

Eldridge said, “The rapid response of the volunteers saved this home.”