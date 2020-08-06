I don't think zucchini gets enough interest anymore. We planted a garden, but we didn't get the yield we had hoped. We did get plenty of zucchini.

I remember my Momma made the best zucchini bread growing up. She would share with family, friends and even sell it at the bazaars at the Eudora Presbyterian Church. Those were the good old days, for sure. Easy, simple, loving life, enjoy the simply things from a garden.

I thought I'd share some of my favorite zucchini recipes with you. I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.

Crust-less Summer

Zucchini Pie

10 ounces shredded zucchini, all liquid squeezed out

1/2 cup shallots, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

1/2 cup part skim mozzarella

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup white whole wheat flour or GF flour mix

1 tsp baking powder

2/3 cup fat free milk

1 tsp olive oil

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Fresh cracked pepper to taste

Cooking spray

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a pie dish with cooking spray.

Combine zucchini, shallots, chives, and mozzarella cheese in a bowl.

Sift flour and baking powder in a medium bowl. Add remaining ingredients to the bowl and blend well. Combine with zucchini mixture and pour it into the pie dish.

Top with parmesan cheese and bake 30-35 minutes or until knife comes out clean from the center.

Let it stand at least 5 minutes before serving.

Five-Ingredient Zucchini Fritters

4 cups shredded zucchini

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/3 cup sliced scallions (green and white parts)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Sour cream, for serving (optional)

Place the shredded zucchini in a colander set over a bowl and sprinkle the zucchini lightly with salt. Allow the zucchini to stand for 10 minutes. Using your hands, squeeze out as much liquid from the zucchini as possible. Transfer the zucchini to a large bowl.

Add the flour, eggs, sliced scallions, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to the bowl, stirring until the mixture is combined. Line a plate with paper towels.

Add the olive oil to large sauté pan set over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, scoop 3-tablespoon mounds of the zucchini mixture into the pan, pressing them lightly into rounds and spacing them at least 2 inches apart. Cook the zucchini fritters for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip them once and cook an additional 2 minutes until golden brown and cooked throughout. Transfer the zucchini fritters to the paper towel-lined plate and immediately sprinkle them with salt. Repeat the scooping and cooking process with the remaining zucchini mixture.

Serve the zucchini fritters topped with sour cream (optional) and sliced scallions.

The Best Classic Zucchini Bread Recipe

1 1/2 cups grated zucchini - lightly packed (Do not drain liquid)

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup vegetable oil -or your preferred cooking oil

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5 inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, add the grated zucchini, sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Whisk until well combined. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Stir just until no dry flour remains, trying not to over mix.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 54 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the bread should come out with moist crumbs on it.

Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool completely before slicing.

Store covered in the refrigerator.

This bread is best served after it has been refrigerated for at least 12 hours.