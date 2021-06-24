The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving an individual impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to Sheriff Clint Walker, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 17, a 16-year-old female motorist was pulled over on Highway 35, just north of the Carroll County Recreational Park in North Carrollton, by a man who appeared to be a law enforcement officer. The man was driving a white Crown Victoria with a spotlight on the driver’s side and lights in the front grill.

The man had the girl exit her vehicle and blow into a portable breathalyzer. When the girl called her father for insurance information, the man became nervous and left in his vehicle, turning around and heading north on Highway 35.

The man was described as approximately 5’10” tall, weighing around 230 pounds, and approximately 40-50 years old. He was wearing khaki pants and a grey polo-style shirt with white lettering on the side. He was carrying an automatic handgun in a holster worn on his left side. He was described as “unkempt,” with a scraggly beard and a large flat nose.

Walker said if a motorist is concerned about pulling over when signaled by a law enforcement officer, he asked that the motorist call 911 and the validity of the stop can be confirmed rather quickly by dispatchers.

“If you have no cell service, turn on your flashers and go to a well-lit populated place to stop,” Walker said.

Walker said anyone with information on this crime should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 662-237-9283 or Mark Steed with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Troop D at 662-477-1806.

Callers can call the Greenwood Leflore Carroll County Crimestoppers and remain anonymous. If that tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. However, to be eligible for a reward, you must call Crimestoppers directly at 800-222-8477.