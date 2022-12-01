Four area football players will get another chance to play a final high school game this week in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools All-Star football games.

Winona Christian’s Jake Ware and Bryce Harville will play in the Class 1A-2A-3A all-star game on Friday at 3 p.m. at Jackson Prep.

Carroll’s Noah and Mathis Beck will play in the Class 4A-5A-6A game at 6 p.m. at Prep on Friday.

Carroll Academy

Carrol Academy twins Noah and Mathis Beck will get one more chance to play together this week in the Class 4A-5A-6A All-star games.

Noah Beck led the Rebels in receiving with 52 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Noah had six tackles with six tackles for loss and six touchdowns.

Mathis Beck had 426 yards rushing on 76 carries with four touchdowns from his fullback position. On defense, Mathis had a team high 93 tackles with an incredible 25 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four interceptions.

Winona Christian

Winona Christian also has two players in game in Jake Ware and Bryce Harville. Ware had a big year for the Stars with 1,349 yards rushing on 209 carries with 12 TDs. He also had 21 catches for 237 yards with three TDs. On defense, Ware had 53 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Also making the squad from Winona Christian was Bryce Harville. The senior lineman had 75 tackles with three tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries for the Stars.