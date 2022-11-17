Winona Christian had a good week on the hardwoods as both boys and girls’ teams took three double-digit wins.

The Lady Stars beat Lee 47-26, Benton 54-17 and Manchester 57-20. The Stars beat Lee 55-42, Benton 71-21 and Manchester 57-20.

The Lady Stars improve to 10-1 on the season while the Stars move to 5-0.

Winona will return from the Thanksgiving holidays and will travel to Manchester on Monday, Nov. 28 and will then play at Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They will host Kirk on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Winona Christian girls 47, Lee Academy 26

The Lady Stars overcame a slow start and pulled away to take a 21-point win over the Lady Colts.

Winona led just 6-5 at the end of the first before the Lady Stars outscored the Lady Colts 15-4 in the second to lead 21-9 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead as they outscored Lee 15-8 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts led the Lady Stars in scoring with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Sara Beth Rawles had nine points and 14 rebounds while Olivia Brooks had seven points and seven rebounds. Lennie Kate Wood also chipped in seven points.

Winona Christian boys 55, Lee Academy 42

The Rebels used a big second period and held that advantage to take a 13-point win over the Colts.

Winona led 12-9 at the end of the first period and outscored Lee 17-8 in the second to lead 29-17 at the half. Lee took the third period 15-14 while Winona took the fourth 12-10 for the final margin.

Jake Ware led the Stars with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Jack Sorgen had 19 points on five 3-pointers. Landon Bland had five points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Winona Christian girls 54, Benton 17

The Lady Stars got a big game from Bella Roberts as they cruised to a 37-point win over the Lady Raiders.

Winona outscored Benton 18-6 in the first and 19-6 in the second to lead 37-12 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead second half, outscoring Benton 10-3 in the third and 7-2 in the fourth to take the win.