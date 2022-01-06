Happy New Year!

I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season.

This weather has been crazy. Over the holidays, it was so warm, almost hot in my opinion, then this cold spell came in with ice and snow. Cold weather makes me want to cook something warm and comforting. Amanda's father in law, Boyd Ferguson, made seafood gumbo for Christmas day. It was to die for! I thought I'd share the gumbo recipe with y'all, along with some other warm, comforting soups. I am a soup fan, so bring on the cold weather.

InstaPot Chicken Soup

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Large Yellow Onion minced

4 Cloves Garlic minced

3 Stalks Celery Minced

3 Carrots Peeled and chopped

8 Cups Water or chicken Broth

1/4 Cup Better than Bouillion Chicken skip if using broth

2 Bay Leaves

3 Teaspoons Kosher Salt plus more to taste

1 Teaspoon Fresh Black Pepper

3 Medium Tomatoes Minced

1 Tomato Chopped

1 Cup Orzo Pasta cooked and drained

2 Pounds Rotisserie Chicken shredded

1/2 Bunch Parsley minced

3/4 Cup Minced Basil Leaves Fresh

1/2 Lemon Juiced

1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese

Bread for serving

Instructions

Prepare all of your ingredients by chopping the veggies on a cutting board so you're ready to go. See note for advice on the chicken.

Add the oil to the instant pot and turn it to high saute mode. Once hot, add the veggies- onions, garlic, celery and carrots and stir until tender, about 3 minutes.

Pour in the broth, bay leaves, salt and pepper, and 3 minced tomatoes. Place the lid on and set the valve to seal. Press, pressure and set the time for 25 minutes. Cook the orzo in a pot and drain with cold water running over the orzo to separate the pasta.

Do a quick release on the valve and remove the bay leaves.

Add the 1 chopped tomato, orzo, chicken, and herbs and place the lid back on, turning the valve to seal and cooking for 4 more minutes.

Do another quick release and stir in the lemon, season to taste and serve with fresh parmesan and bread!

Seafood Gumbo

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups chopped onion

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 cup chopped celery

3 tablespoons minced garlic

3 cups chopped okra

1½ cups beer, such as Abita Amber

6 cups seafood stock

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 (8-ounce) container crab claw meat, picked free of shells

3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 pound medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound red snapper fillets, chopped

2 (8-ounce) containers shucked oysters

1 (8-ounce) container jumbo lump crabmeat, picked free of shells

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Hot cooked rice

Garnish: chopped green onion

In an 8-quart stockpot, heat oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes; add flour, and stir together to form a roux. Cook, stirring often, until roux is the color of peanut butter, about 20 minutes.

Add onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, and okra. Cook vegetables, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add beer, stock, filé, bay leaves, Cajun seasoning, crab claw meat, Worcestershire, salt, and cayenne. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and simmer for about 1 hour.

Add shrimp, fish, oysters, and lump crabmeat to mixture. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until seafood is cooked through; add parsley.

Serve with rice, and garnish with green onion, if desired.

Enchilada Soup

Ingredients:

6-8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (boiled) ---I use a whole boiled chicken instead---

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 clove of garlic (chopped) ---I just use a little garlic powder---