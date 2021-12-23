Christmas dinner will be different this year.

We decided we didn't want the traditional dinner of dressing, turkey and ham. We are doing roast, mac and cheese, slaw and butter beans. I thought a good Mississippi meal would be best for us. Delicious and not as formal as dressing.

I hope you enjoy these recipes.

Merry Christmas, Family and Friends!

Mississippi Pot Roast

1 (3 pound) chuck roast

½ (12 ounce) jar pepperoncini

½ (12 ounce) jar pepperoncini juice

1 (1 ounce) packet au jus gravy mix

1 (0.4 oz) package buttermilk ranch dressing (such as Hidden Valley®)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Combine chuck roast, pepperoncini, pepperoncini juice, au jus mix, buttermilk ranch dressing, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker. Cook on Low until roast is fork-tender, about 8 hours.

Pull chuck apart with 2 forks. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Mac and Cheese ( Paula Deen)

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

8 ounces cheddar cheese

8 ounces American cheese

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-by—13-inch baking dish; set aside. In saucepan, cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Return macaroni to saucepan.

While the macaroni is hot, add the cheeses to the pan; stir well. Spread the macaroni mixture in the prepared baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together the milk, sour cream, eggs, butter, hot sauce, and salt. Pour the milk mixture over the macaroni.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbling. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Momma's Slaw

1 small cabbage, shredded

1 small purple onion, diced

1 cucumber, cubed

2 tomatoes, diced

Blue Plate Mayo, to taste

Salt and pepper

Mix together, and serve.