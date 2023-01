Winona officials just announced that a water leak on South Church Street has been fixed.

“They just got it fixed, and water will take a few hours to pressurize back to normal capacity,” said Mayor Aaron Dees.

He said Frank Faulkner and other workers with the Winona Water Department have been working since about 8 a.m. today to fix the leak that has affected water flow in the area of Church Street to Summit Street down to Mississippi Highway 51 and Mississippi Highway 407.