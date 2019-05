The town of Carrollton is beginning to see the fruit of its labor after working to have Carrollton included on the Mississippi Writers Trail as the native home of renowned author Elizabeth Spencer listed. In addition, the town has been working to get a history marker for the Carrollton Community House.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0