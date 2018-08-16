Graduation alternative approved

By LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:47pm

The Carroll County School District is offering a new alternative for its seniors who may not pass their state test to graduate.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0

Obituaries

Ruby Baker

Ruby Joyce “Jody” Baker, 72, of Carrollton died Monday, August 6, 2018, in Carroll County. ... READ MORE

Alita DeBerry
Vera Adams
Vicky Lumpkin
James May
Jane Johnson