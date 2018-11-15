District discusses improving test scores

District discusses improving test scoresBy LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Thu, 11/15/2018 - 12:01pm
The Carroll County School District is seeing growth in its students. They’re not where they want to be, but they’re realistic about the growth.
The Carroll County School District is seeing growth in its students. They’re not where they want to be, but they’re realistic about the growth.
Less than 24 hours after a Carroll Academy bus carrying 25 children went down an embankment on... READ MORE
Jimmy Logan, 81 years old, of Greenville, MS, died Wednesday, November 7, 2018 in Heber Springs... READ MORE
The Winona Christian Lady Stars have gotten off to a fast start on the season, much in part to... READ MORE