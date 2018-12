Winona cornerback Davandre Bays was chosen as Most Valuable Player of the Bernard Blackwell North/South All Star Game as a member of the South team. Played in the rain on a muddy field at Gulfport Dec. 8, the game ended in a scoreless tie for only the second time in the 70-year history of the game.

