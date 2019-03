Tyeshia Grant and Jaden Carpenter are members of the J.Z. George High School’s Ladies of Excellence. The group was started in 2016 by Principal Coretta Green. Green also started a male group called Men of Excellence. With the two groups, Green holds the youths accountable for how they carry themselves and how they handle adversity.

