White Unseats Harper, Two races will go to a run-off

The last of Tuesday’s ballots have finally been counted.

After all ballots have been counted in Montgomery County, Ronald White unseated Incumbent Janet Roby-Harper by five votes, while two races are going to a run-off on Aug. 27.

White received 283 votes, and Roby-Harper received 277 votes.

In the tax assessor race, Laurie Middleton-Lockett will face Teresa Nabors Green in a run-off election on Aug. 27. Lockett received 1,068 votes, and Green received 579. Sue Stidham trailed Green by just five votes with 574, and Tilford Robinson received 419.

The winner of the race will face Republican candidate Brad Johnson and independent candidate Monica Turner in November’s General Election.

In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Bubba Nix will face Jeff Tompkins in a run-off on Aug. 27. Nix received 1,145 votes, and Tompkins received 1,067, just a 78 point difference between the two. The winner of the run-off will face independent candidate Barry Greg in November.

In other races, Lanelle Martin retained her seat at circuit clerk. She defeated her opponent, Danny Woods. Martin received 1,931 votes, and Woods received 745.

In the Supervisor District 2 race, Edwin Taylor defeated Norman Small and will face independent candidate Dr. Louie Harrison in November. Taylor received 408 votes, and Small received 155.

In the County Prosecutor race, Ryan Taylor defeated Jena Hoover. Taylor received 1,496 votes and Hoover received 1,060 votes. Taylor will succeed longtime county prosecutor Lane Greenlee.

In the Supervisor District 3 race, Willie Earl Townsend defeated his opponent Katrina Craft-Bays. Townsend received 367, and Craft-Bays received 135 votes. Townsend will face independent Arnie Pittman in November’s General Election.

In the Constable 1- District 1 race, L.C. Smith defeated Dianne Beck-Hemphill to retain his seat at Constable. Smith received 829 votes, and Hemphill received 425.

In the Constable 2-District 2 race, Jerry Dale Bridges, who ran unopposed in the primary received 1,264 votes. He will face Bryan Lott in November.

In the Justice Court 1- District 1 race, Keith Stokes Roberts received 1,147 votes and will face independent candidate Edd Collins Jr. in November.

With one affidavit ballot outstanding for no Photo ID, the numbers won’t be certified until next Wednesday to give that voter time to present his or her ID.