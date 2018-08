WINONA -- Two local high school graduates were honored during the Ambitious Girls-Empowered Women and Brothers Building Brothers mentoring programs inaugural scholarship banquet. The banquet honored Winona High School graduates Ambra McCaskill and Cameron Huell and took place at the Winona Community Center on Aug. 4.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers