Several J.Z. George students have the opportunity to compete on the national level of the SkillsUSA competition, which will take place June 24 through the 29 in Louisville, Ky. Alex Zuniga, Patrick Roy and Gustavo Flores will compete against other teams through the 50 states during the competition.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0