One of the most difficult decisions for a high school student is deciding what direction to go after graduation. Do you go to a four year or two year college? Trade school? Military? Straight to work? Sometimes, students need a push in the right direction and one woman in Carroll County decided to do just that for the students at J.Z.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0