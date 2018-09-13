Foundation donates To Veterans Cemetery

Foundation donates To Veterans CemeteryBy LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Robert Bailey, president emeritus of the G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation, presented Marcus Lawson, director of the North Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Kilmichael, with a new golf cart donation. The cemetery uses the golf carts to transport visitors around the facility. Top: Pictured (from left) are Marcus Lawson, Bailey, Kyle Steward, Brian Locke, Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Sid Salter.