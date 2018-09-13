Foundation donates To Veterans Cemetery

Robert Bailey, president emeritus of the G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation, presented Marcus Lawson, director of the North Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Kilmichael, with a new golf cart donation. The cemetery uses the golf carts to transport visitors around the facility. Top: Pictured (from left) are Marcus Lawson, Bailey, Kyle Steward, Brian Locke, Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Sid Salter.