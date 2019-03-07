Deputies return greeting to Marines

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department helped a military mom surprise her son across the world.

Pam Burns of Carrollton received a very special picture from her son, Cpl. Jeremiah Burns, in honor of this past Mother’s Day. Jeremiah Burns is currently deployed in Iraq with the First Battalion – 7th Marine Regiment – Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force. So when he got members of his unit to pose for a very special photograph for his mom, she wanted to return the favor.

“He sent me a priceless picture for Mother’s Day,” Burns said. “One of his superiors asked the guys to help him out and in turn, all the ones involved were able to send [the photo] to their moms. It was a great gesture. I cherish it.”

Jeremiah and his fellow Marines posed for a photograph of holding cards that spelled out “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Burns said a few weeks later, Jeremiah surprised her best friend with a photograph wishing her a “Happy Birthday.”

Burns said she got an idea to send Jeremiah her own picture, honoring the Fourth of July.

“I asked the Carroll County Sheriff’s office [and Sheriff Clint Walker] if he would be willing to help me out, and he agreed,” Burns said.

Burns explained that for nearly a month, Walker has been organizing a similar photograph to send to Jeremiah and the Marines in his regiment, something she called a “big deal” due to the number of deputies and their various work schedules.

“It was hot,” Burns said. “Some were there more than an hour before he had asked them to be there. They coordinated uniforms, and Sheriff Walker had contacted someone to take the photo. It was quite a lovely, meaningful gesture.”

With Burns in the center of the photograph, Walker and his deputies posed in front of the Carroll County Courthouse holding cards that spelled out “Happy Fourth of July.”

“My son, knows my sense of humor and I know he will smile, laugh or smirk when I text the picture to him,” Burns said. “I believe he will share with some in his unit, the photo, so they too can smile or laugh. That is exactly what I hope happens. It is not pleasant temperatures over there, and I am sure they will not be having pleasant picnics, barbeques, homemade ice cream, and such as we will be able to enjoy because of the service they are performing for us across the world. I absolutely hope I get to enjoy fireworks, but I absolutely hope he has no form of fireworks where he is.”

Burns said she could not repay Walker and his deputies to repay such a gesture. She explained that not only did he ask his deputies to help, he invited Pastor Keith Ramage of North Carrollton Baptist Church and a deputy to pray for Jeremiah, his unit, and the families of his fellow Marines. She said she did not intend to join them in the photo, but Walker insisted.

“So this was all done to bring a smile to a local young man and his unit on July 4th,” Burns said. “I hope it shows all of Carroll County what a wonderful service the sheriff’s department came together for, just to send a smile across the world for a brief moment. I think this speaks volumes for our local department. Thank you Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.”