Christmas breakfast made easy

Christmas breakfast made easyBy AMANDA SEXTON FERGUSON,
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 10:20am
My family is coming to Carrollton for Christmas this year. I will apologize in advance for the noise. My family doesn’t understand the term “inside voice.”
