As a child, my sisters and I knew Christmas was soon approaching when Momma made her famous Haystack candy. She would have the little clusters of candies covering every surface of the kitchen as they set, with a suspicious vacancy here and there from those Daddy would swipe as he strolled through the kitchen every 15 minutes to check her progr

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0