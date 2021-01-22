Sheriff Clint Walker and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the second place award for “Green Team Award.” The award was in recognition of Carroll County’s was presented after the sheriff’s department removed a total of 5,799 bags of litter from Mississippi highways from July 2019 to June 2020.

Walker was presented the award by Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell during the Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting in Carrollton.

“We are honored to Sheriff Walker for the support given to MDOT,” Caldwell said.

He said it helps to have the help of the prisoners and volunteers that work to keep Carroll County litter free. He said with the extra help, MDOT can lend its attention to fixing potholes, shoulders and any work needed they have may not been able to get to without the support.

“It makes a difference,” he said.

Caldwell covers the Northern District of the county, and said MDOT doesn’t have the manpower to make it to every country and help clear clutter from every road. However, sheriffs like Walker help to alleviate that load for them. And, with Carroll County, with its many miles of roadways, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department’s help is needed.

He said it shows how much pride Walker takes in Carroll County.

For Walker, it’s not the sheriff’s department that should be honored. It’s the many volunteers around the county who also help to pick up litter and do their part in keeping Carroll County clean.

Caldwell said they’re working on a few projects in the county, one being the mudslide that happened on Highway 17 during a torrential rain in the earlier part of 2020. He said his men are able to work on projects like that because of help like Walker provided.

This year, the county received second place, but Walker said the county has also previously received first place for the same reward.

Caldwell said if there’s anything his office can do, please feel free to let him know.

“We’re here to help,” Caldwell said. “I know people don’t believe when the government says its here to help, but we’re here to help.”