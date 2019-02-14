Board mulls tethering ordinance in county

By LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:47am

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors are still mulling over whether or not to adopt a tethering law in the county.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0

Obituaries

Josephine Fox Cooper

Josephine Fox Cooper, 56 of Greenwood died Feb. 11 at the hospital in Greenwood.

Kellie Kay McLaughlin
Augusta McCluskey Denley
Helen Carolyn Briscoe Richardson
Jean Jones
Annie Barrow Simpson