Homecoming for a high school student is an exciting time – a week of festivities, the annual parade, the crowning of the queen, and the big game. For An’Darius Coffey, the freshman quarterback for Winona High School, this homecoming meant so much more.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers