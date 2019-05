Saturday, June 1, the community is asked to come out to help raise money for Aden Green, the 13- year-old Montgomery County teen who was attacked by six dogs while riding his bike on Sawyer Road on March 15.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers