The family of Bernard Yates will hold a benefit fundraiser on May 25 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Montgomery County Coliseum. Proceeds from the Bernard Yates benefit will go toward the rebuilding of his home that was lost in a fire on March 14 and to help with his medical cost. Yates has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer.

