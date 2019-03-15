Montgomery County child critical after being attacked by dogs

A Montgomery County child is in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after he was attacked by six dogs while riding his bike Friday afternoon on Sawyer Road.

Sheriff Bubba Nix said deputies were on another call when they were dispatched to Sawyer Road to the incident. He said the child, who he only identified as a juvenile, was riding his bike when it is believed that six dogs attacked the child.

He said City of Winona Animal Control Officer Arlin Pearson also responded to the scene to assist in catching the dogs.

He said the child was drug off of the bike by the dogs and into a ditch where he was mauled. Nix said passersby were traveling on Sawyer Road when they saw the child’s bike in the road. He said they saw the dogs coming out the ditch and once they moved away, they saw the child.

Nix said they took hammers and sticks and used them to get the dogs away from the child. He said the child was airlifted to Jackson where he remains in the hospital. He said the dogs were taken to the Winona Veterinarian Hospital where they were euthanized.

See next week's paper for more information.